Snoop Dogg says he's 'giving up smoke' after releasing a bag with stash pockets, lighter

Snoop Dogg's announcement that he is giving up smoking is a bit of a head-scratcher for some fans.

The rapper and entrepreneur's statement, shared Thursday in a black-and-white social media post, reads: "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

"I'm giving up smoke," he added in the caption.

Though many – including Queen Latifah – showed their support for Snoop on in the comments, a few users wondered whether he was being serious.

"Define... smoke," actor Lamorne Morris wrote under Snoop's Instagram post, while user @ambie02 asked, "Is it April Fool's Day?"

T-Pain, who recently released the music video for his collaboration with Snoop Dogg, "That's How We Ballin," issued a disclaimer on X, formerly Twitter: "This video was filmed before @SnoopDogg stopped smoking." Snoop is smoking in portions of the 6½-minute video.

"Stay strong Unc #support," T-Pain added.

Snoop Dogg collaborated with Martha Stewart on a bag with a lighter, 'secret stash pockets'

Snoop's announcement came on the heels of his product launch with Martha Stewart of their "Best Buds Bags." One user, @nicholaszazula, commented on Snoop's post about the release with, "Didn’t he announce he stopped smoking 20 mins ago?"

According to Snoop's statement to hip-hop music magazine The Source, the limited edition crossbody bag has "got it all. From my favorite lighter, favorite color, and dime-sized secret stash pockets to stash my favorite herbs." The two also collaborated on a lighter collection that will debut next year, per The Source.

USA TODAY has reached out to Snoop Dogg's representatives for more information.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper has long-made mentions of marijuana in his music and has several businesses in the cannabis industry. He has a branded line of weed, Leafs by Snoop, and he joined the cannabis investment fund Casa Verde. Under that partnership, he launched a collaboration with TSUMo Snacks in 2022 to create Snazzle Os, cannabis-infused onion ring chips.

Last month, Snoop used the lit candles on his birthday cake to reignite his joint on stage at a Los Angeles benefit show co-hosted by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

"That's what I'm talking about," Reilly said.

Contributing: Anika Reed, USA TODAY

