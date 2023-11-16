Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, But Social Media Ain’t Buying It

Snoop Dogg says he’s saying goodbye to smoking marijuana for good, and the internet is convinced the world is coming to an end, or it’s all just one big promotional stunt.

With the rap icon’s affinity for all things weed and his long-standing career being famously synonymous with smoking a colossal 75 to 150 joints per day, fans quite literally think that April Fool’s Day might have come early this year following the star’s unexpected admission.

On Thursday, the “Gin and Juice” musician, whose legal name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., announced that he decided to “give up smoke” in a cryptic social media post.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” Snoop’s message on X (formerly Twitter) reads alongside a solemn photo of him with praying hands.

Snoop Dogg’s confession instantly put the internet in a chokehold considering that his brand has been attached to getting down with the ganja for more than 30 years. So naturally, fans exchanged loads of shocked reactions on X.

Snoop without smoke is like earth without water. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 16, 2023

damn, the world is really really coming to an end. 😂 — benny. (@benny7gg) November 16, 2023

Today isn’t April Fools day Snoop pic.twitter.com/ZwqwaRTwTh — greg (@greg16676935420) November 16, 2023

Don't worry Snoop, we your disciples will carry on your legacies..... We'll smoke on your behalf........ Stay strong for us pic.twitter.com/7OAS99LV0g — Smex (@smex4real) November 16, 2023

Other fans refused to believe that the lyricist is going cold turkey. Many speculated that Snoop’s announcement is just a savvy business move to line up his rumored edibles brand.

100% chance this man is launching an edibles line https://t.co/ce6DNEzxDu — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 16, 2023

This is either setting up some new Snoop-branded line of edibles, laying the groundwork for a Super Bowl commercial, or the use of “smoke” being wildly misinterpreted. My brain can’t compute any other option. https://t.co/RpfBG5a9Nz — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) November 16, 2023

I know promo for a new edibles company when I see one https://t.co/B0Ibyy5GEu — Seth Vargas (@ohsethy) November 16, 2023

... to spend more time with edibles https://t.co/eni6QjMbgh — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) November 16, 2023

Not buying this for a second. Snoop edibles on the way. Dogg Treats™ or something like that probably. (But congrats to the legend if this is sincere 🙏🏾 you've more than put your work in. We're hanging your grinder in the rafters) https://t.co/DRD8O0aGEO — 🐧✨America Is Musty✨🐧 (@DragonflyJonez) November 16, 2023

This is probably just gonna be some viral campaign where he launches his own line of vapes or edibles or something — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) November 16, 2023

Calling it now: he's going to be selling edibles https://t.co/aDvB2PBz9A — David Grossman (@davidgross_man) November 16, 2023

After the news broke, some social media users wondered where Snoop’s change of heart would leave his personal blunt roller, whom he hired strictly to roll up anytime he needed a fix.

feeling bad for snoop’s personal blunt roller rn — 𝕛𝕦𝕛𝕦 🕸️ (@nirvanasmoke) November 16, 2023

my thoughts are with Snoop’s personal blunt roller who just became unemployed — Allan ✞ (@tacticalreasons) November 16, 2023

imagine being Snoop's professional, 50k/yr, blunt roller and waking up to see this announcement https://t.co/w9OXkxwQRX — Curse (@_cursewastaken) November 16, 2023

Does Snoop Dogg's blunt roller get a severance package? — Christopher Curtis - Kanme Studios Goblin Wrangler (@ChristyleInc) November 16, 2023

BUT WHAT HAPPENS TO SNOOP’S FULL-TIME BLUNT ROLLER IS HE IN CONSULTATION NOW OR IS HE BEING REMAPPED TO ANOTHER ROLE WE NEED TO KNOW. https://t.co/CBIHWfJ1CT — Josh Gardner (@joshgardner) November 16, 2023

Back in October 2022, Snoop’s blunt roller, Renagade PerRana, dished on how many blunts she’s rolled for the California rapper since snagging the coveted job.

“I calculate it at over 450,000,” PerRana said while appearing on the Australian radio show, “The Kyle and Jackie O Show.” “I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints.”

