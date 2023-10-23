Snoop Dogg gets birthday surprise from 'Step Brothers' Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly

Snoop Dogg celebrated his birthday with love from none other than "Step Brothers" stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper, 52, attended the "Best Night of Your Life 2" benefit show for Cancer for College hosted by Ferrell on Saturday in Los Angeles. During the show, he was surprised onstage with a birthday tribute.

"Yesterday was a very special day," Reilly told the crowd in a video shared to Snoop's Instagram on Sunday. "It was Mr. Snoop Dogg's birthday. We're about to sing 'Happy Birthday' to the greatest rapper in the world!"

Ferrell then wheeled out a three-tier cake adorned with a blue bandana and a figurine of the rapper seated on a throne.

Snoop used the lit candles as an opportunity to reignite his joint on stage, leading Reilly to comment, "That's what I'm talking about."

The "Step Brothers" duo started singing "Happy Birthday," encouraging the crowd to jump in.

"My brothers surprised me," the California MC captioned his post on Instagram. "Will and John."

Earlier in the night, Snoop joined Reilly and Ferrell as they performed "Boats 'N Hoes," a song from the movie "Step Brothers." The trio also delivered a rendition of Snoop's 1994 hit "Gin and Juice."

The benefit event had a host of musicians and comedians alike grace the stage, including Jack Black, Jon Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Beck, Fred Armisen and more.

Fellow rappers DJ Quik, LL Cool J, Ludacris and Nas also attended the benefit concert hosted by Ferrell at the Greek Theatre, according to a backstage photo shared by Snoop on Instagram.

On Sunday, Snoop also posted a video from his casino-themed birthday party with a barbecue menu.

