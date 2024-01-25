Snoop Dogg Explains His Photo With ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast on ‘Kimmel’

Snoop Dogg on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Credit: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Oppenheimer cast is notably massive, but one person who was not in the film was Snoop Dogg — or was he? In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the rapper explained how he came to be photographed with the Oscar-nominated movie’s cast and director Christopher Nolan at a recent party.

“The whole cast, except for Matt Damon, thankfully, is there,” Jimmy Kimmel explained after putting the hilarious photo up on the screen. “And then there’s one notable addition and that’s you. How did this happen? Were you in Oppenheimer and I didn’t notice?”

“No, I wasn’t in the movie,” Snoop replied. “I happened to be at that party that night… I’m a fan of the majority of the cast on there, the director, the actors, and they asked me to be in the picture. They were like, ‘We can’t take a picture unless Snoop Dogg is in it.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.'”

He added of the movie, “I loved it. It was a long movie, but I loved it.” He explained that he watched a screener of it at home, but he “can’t watch it in pieces.” “I gotta watch it all,” he told Kimmel. “I wanna respect the director, the actors, the whole storyline, and let it get to where it need to get to.”

Snoop confirmed that he also saw Barbie — in the theater — but he’s not in the Academy. “You should be in the Academy,” Kimmel said. “I have high standards,” Snoop responded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop discussed his upcoming gig as a NBC correspondent for the Summer Olympics in Paris. “Globally a lot of people know me so it’s going to be an easy play for me to speak certain languages and do certain things,” Snoop noted, adding, “We’re definitely thinking outside the box.”

Snoop Dogg will be providing reports for the Olympics primetime show beginning July 26 on NBC and Peacock. Throughout the Games, Snoop will give insight into what’s happening on the ground in Paris. He will explore iconic landmarks, attend Olympic events and speak to the athletes, their friends and families.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop said in a statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

