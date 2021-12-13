Snoop Dogg’s 1993 Murder Trial to Be Adapted Into Starz Miniseries From 50 Cent

Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial will be the focus of the second season of 50 Cent’s Starz hip hop anthology series, “A Moment in Time.”

The second edition of the series will be titled “Murder was the Case.” Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, will executive produce alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Here is the logline:

In 1993, Snoop Dogg, aka Calvin Broadus, was charged with first degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, aka Malik. Snoop’s trial was going on during the release of Snoop’s debut album, Doggy Style, on which the most popular single was the song “Murder was the Case.” The publicity of the case boosted sales to over 5 million albums, but the violent nature of “Murder was the Case” would go on to hurt Snoop’s case in his trial. Represented by defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, who repped OJ Simpson just theyear before, Snoop and his defense claimed that his bodyguard was the shooter and acted in self-defense. This season will pull back the curtain on this very publicized story and show what Snoop dealt with in front of and behind cameras.

“‘Murder was the Case’ is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” said Curtis “50 Cent Jackson. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television. #GLG

Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus added, “I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘Murder was the Case.’ This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. #GLG

You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge…”