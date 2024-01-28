‘SNL’ Weekend Update Roasts Donald Trump After Defamation Trial Verdict & “De-Bank” Fumble

Colin Jost and Michael Che had a field day roasting Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment.

The topic at the top of the show was news that Trump was ordered to pay $83 million to E. Jean Carroll in the defamation trial.

“Trump is a billionaire, so obviously, he immediately hit up your grandma for five bucks,” Jost joked, referring to Trump hitting up his followers to donate to his presidential campaign.

Jost continued saying that the jury ordered Trump to pay that much because “that’s how unlikeable he is,” adding, “For perspective, OJ Simpson only had to pay $33 million for double murder.”

“He didn’t even do it,” Che chimed in, making Jost laugh.

Jost even took a jab at Trump’s courtroom sketch that was released, saying that they “made him look like that lady who got her face ripped off by a monkey.”

“The only way this could’ve gone worse for Trump is if they took away his businesses,” Jost added. “Which is, of course, what happens in next week’s trial,” Jost quipped while showcasing the news headline, “Trump New York Civil Trial To Resume; Attorney Seeks 370 Million.”

Trump’s Republican presidential rival, Nikki Haley, has questioned his mental competency, calling for him to take a test. Jost then presented a clip of Trump making noises, saying, “See, he’s fine. Hasn’t lost a step.”

Jost reminded viewers of a stumble Trump had this past week when he used the word “de-bank.”

“They want to de-bank you and we’re going to de-bank,” Trump said.

Jost added, “I don’t know what the hell de-bank means but he might have to take de-ambulance to see de-doctor.”

