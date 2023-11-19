‘SNL’ Weekend Update Goes After Santos’ Botox, OnlyFans Grifts

Screen-Shot-2023-11-19-at-1.47.30-AM - Credit: NBC/SNL

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update interviewed Rep. George Santos (Bowen Yang), who was arrested earlier this year and whose alleged criminality was further detailed in a damning House Ethics Committee report this week.

Santos has since said he will not run for reelection in 2024.

“This has not been a good week for you,” co-anchor Colin Jost began, mentioning how the report found that Santos used campaign money to pay for OnlyFans and Botox, among other personal goods and services.

“Oh please,” Santos replied dismissively. “Isn’t Congress kind of like OnlyFans anyways? People paying you to do nasty things on a sad, bad livestream?”

As Jost interrogated the New York Republican, he faked a phone call about being part of a follow-up to the 2001 cover of “Lady Marmalade” by Pink, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Mya.

“Everything out of your mouth is a lie!” Jost reacted. Yet minutes later, Santos picked up something that was definitely not a phone and pretended to talk with Martha Stewart about plans for Thanksgiving.

“It’s the new iPhone Baby,” Santos claimed, adding later of the fodder his antics have been for Jost: “You’re going to miss me when I’m gone.”

