‘SNL’: Watch Travis Scott Perform ‘My Eyes,’ ‘Fe!n’

Credit: NBC/SNL

Houston rapper Travis Scott returned to Saturday Night Live as musical guest with a pair of tracks from Utopia, his Grammy-nominated album that came out last July. Scott opened with the album’s fourth entry, “My Eyes.”

Scott’s second performance was of “Fe!n,” alongside Playboi Carti. Earlier in the day, that single’s music video was released on Scott’s YouTube channel.

More from Rolling Stone

The rapper also appeared in the episode’s Please Don’t Destroy sketch about having a “twisted, rockin’ ball” and getting too high:

Scott’s SNL debut was in October 2018. During that show, he rapped “Sicko Mode” upside down and performed a medley of two other singles from Astroworld, Utopia‘s predecessor, along with John Mayer and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Best of Rolling Stone