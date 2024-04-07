‘SNL’: Watch Raye Perform ‘Escapism,’ ‘Worth It’

Credit: NBC/SNL

Singer-songwriter Raye opened her maiden Saturday Night Live appearance with a performance of “Escapism,” from last year’s My 21st Century Blues, her debut studio album.

The scene on stage was similar to when Raye recorded a live version of her album at London’s Royal Albert Hall last fall. For that occasion, Raye was joined by the Flames Collective, a 30-piece gospel choir, and the Heritage Orchestra.

More from Rolling Stone

Raye’s first LP won Album of the Year at the Brit Awards in March, and at that ceremony, Raye herself also won four other categories: Songwriter of the Year, Best R&B Act, Best New Artist, and Artist of the Year.

My 21st Century Blues, which Raye discussed with Rolling Stone in an interview upon its release, also features the track “Worth It.” Raye performed that single later, backed by the same group as before.

Raye’s upcoming tour dates include spots at Coachella later this month and at Lollapalooza in August.

Best of Rolling Stone