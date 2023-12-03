‘SNL’: Watch Noah Kahan Perform ‘Dial Drunk,’ ‘Stick Season’

Screen-Shot-2023-12-03-at-1.52.54-AM - Credit: NBC/SNL

Indie singer-songwriter Noah Kahan debuted on Saturday Night Live with a performance of “Dial Drunk” from his third studio album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever).

Kahan had released a shorter version of the album last year, but in June added seven more tracks to it, “Dial Drunk” among them. The song was co-written by Post Malone, who features in a duet version of the single but who did not appear alongside Kahan Saturday.

A nominee for Best New Artist at next year’s Grammys, Kahan performed several songs from the updated Stick Season during a sit-down with Rolling Stone back in January. The album earned the Vermont native a Billboard Music Awards nomination for Top Rock Album.

Kahan’s second performance was of the timely “Stick Season,” one of the album’s standouts, having been covered by Olivia Rodrigo.

Kahan is set to go on tour beginning in Mexico next month, with stops at South Carolina’s High Water Festival in April, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival the next month, and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival in August.

