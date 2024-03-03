‘SNL’: Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform ‘Deeper Well,’ ‘Too Good to Be True’

Credit: NBC/SNL

A barefoot Kacey Musgraves opened her third appearance as Saturday Night Live musical guest by singing the mellow title track of Deeper Well, her new album that comes out March 15.

The 14-track LP, recorded at New York’s storied Electric Lady Studios, is “a collection songs I hold very dear to my heart,” Musgraves wrote in an Instagram post last month announcing her latest work.

More from Rolling Stone

The multiple Grammy winner later returned to the stage, this time with a classical guitar, to perform “Too Good to be True,” which follows “Deeper Well” on the track listing. The single borrows from Breathe by Anna Nalick, who’s listed as a co-writer.

Musgraves was last on SNL in the fall 2021 season premiere, shortly after the release of her album Star-Crossed. She debuted as the late night show’s musical guest in May 2018, performing a pair of songs from Golden Hour.

The Texas native’s tour for Deeper Well kicks off in Europe in April, with U.S. appearances beginning in September.

Best of Rolling Stone