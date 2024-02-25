‘SNL’: Watch 21 Savage Perform ‘Redrum,’ ‘Prove It’

Credit: NBC/SNL

21 Savage debuted as Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest first with a performance of his new single, “Redrum.”

The violin-intro track comes from his third solo album, American Dream, which came out last month and topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart upon its release.

The Atlanta rapper–Rolling Stone‘s cover artist in December–returned to stage later for “Should’ve Wore a Bonnet” and “Prove It,” both also from American Dream. He was joined by singers Brent Faiyaz and Summer Walker on the former and latter, respectively.

21 Savage made his Grammy performance debut earlier this month, joining Burna Boy and Brandy for “Sittin’ On Top of the World,” which received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

