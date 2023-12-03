‘SNL’: Tina Fey, Candice Bergen Gift Emma Stone ‘Five-Timers Club’ Jacket

Screen-Shot-2023-12-03-at-12.27.45-AM - Credit: NBC/SNL

Emma Stone’s fifth stint as guest host of Saturday Night Live saw the award-winning actress be presented with a jacket to mark the occasion by two other “five-timers”: former SNL cast member Tina Fey and Candice Bergen of Murphy Brown.

Fey noted that the 35-year-old Stone is now the youngest member of the club.

“You’re going to love it in there,” she explained. “A few years ago, they even added a whole women’s section. It was actually Candice Bergen’s idea.”

Bergen, who in 1975 became the late night show’s first female host and earned her jacket in 1990, described it to Stone.

“It’s got everything. It’s got showers, a locker room, a big portrait with the eyes cut out so Martin Short can peek in,” she joked.

“The women’s section started out as a small, quiet place to cry, but over the years, it became a big, luxorious place to cry.”

Fey would go on to help Stone put on her jacket.

“Thank you. This is amazing,” Stone said. “This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys. Thank you.”

With her hands in her pockets, Stone then pulled out a joint.

“Oh, that must be Woody Harrelson’s jacket,” Bergen said, taking the joint.

Stone then withdrew a vaccination card.

“Oh, then it’s definitely not Woody’s,” Fey joked, referring to the actor’s controversial opinions on COVID and masks.

Stone, who stars alongside Nathan Fielder in the Showtime series The Curse, was last on SNL in April 2019, and before that December 2016.

