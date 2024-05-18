‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson visits SLC Fire Department, shares stories of his dad

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson visited the Salt Lake City Fire Department recently and exchanged stories about his dad, Scott, who lost his life among the 343 New York City firefighters who died on 9/11.

“Whether you’re from a bustling city department or a small-town volunteer squad, the bond we share transcends geography and uniform,” the fire department posted on social media Thursday.

Salt Lake City Fire said Pete reached out to them while he was in town. They were honored to meet with him and listen to his fond memories of his father in the fire service.

Courtesy Salt Lake City Fire Department

“His legacy lives on through Pete, who carries the strength and resilience of his father,” the fire department said. “The fire service is more than a job — it’s a family.”

