'SNL' star Chloe Fineman calls Lauren Boebert a 'clown' after dis

Apparently, Rep. Lauren Boebert didn't find Saturday Night Live very funny.

During the Dec. 11 cold open, Chloe Fineman and Cecily Strong took aim at Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, respectively, while holding semi-automatic rifles.

"The government has been using this fake disease to strip us of our freedom. Do they think we're dumb?" asks Strong's Greene.

"Please. Would they give a dumb person a gun? Yes," quips Fineman in character.

"First, they said the shutdowns were until they found a vaccine," adds Strong. "Then they found a vaccine and said it worked. Then they said everyone should get it. Then people got it and it saved their lives. If that's not communism, then honey, I might not know what communism is."

"So Merry Christmas! And remember, guns don't kill people," concludes Fineman. "People, people, people."

Boebert took to Twitter, calling the skit "poorly-acted" and dissed the "no-name actress who played me."

Just saw the poorly-acted SNL skit from last night.



Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there.



BTW, when are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 12, 2021

The right doesn’t need an SNL.



We could just turn on CNN and MSNBC which are parodies of themselves at this point. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 12, 2021

Fineman seems amused she caught the politician's attention. The comedian shared Boebert's tweet on her Instagram story, writing, "Lmaoooooooo." She also called Boebert an "actual clown."

Story continues

The cold open had plenty of targets on Saturday night — like those "two unemployed brothers." Pete Davidson appeared as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo while Andrew Dismukes played former CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo.

"We both lost our jobs, because of COVID," says Davidson's Cuomo.

Watch the cold open in full down below: