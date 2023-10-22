‘SNL’ Skewers Republicans in Cold Open

Live from somewhere near New York, it’s yet another recap of an original broadcast of “Saturday Night Live.”

The venerable late-night NBC series, now just two episodes into its 49th season, kicked off the show with a satirical look at the Republican Party. “SNL” skewered Rep. Jim Jordan’s efforts to win the battle for U.S.Speaker of the House, Rep. George Santos’ ongoing legal imbroglio, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s recent scandal and, of course, former President Donald Trump.

The opening sketch featured Mikey Day as Rep. Jim Jordan, Chloe Fineman as Rep. Lauren Boebert, Bowen Yang as Rep. George Santos and James Austin Johnson as former President Donald Trump.

