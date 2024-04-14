‘SNL’ Sets Dua Lipa as Next Host and Musical Guest

Singer Dua Lipa will be pulling double duty on the May 4 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” hosting and acting as the musical guest. The announcement was made during Saturday’s episode, hosted by Ryan Gosling and with music from Chris Stapleton.

Lipa’s upcoming third studio album “Radical Optimism” is set to drop on May 3. She has also dabbled in the acting world, last seen in this year’s big-budget spy adventure “Argylle” and last year’s “Barbie.”

Lipa recently spoke with Variety about the statement she is hoping to make with her upcoming record.

“I think for me, the importance of understanding that when things are bad, there’s always some light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “I always think about it like, when I’m in the midst of a mess of turmoil or everything’s going wrong, I always tell myself, in a couple months, I’m gonna look back on that moment, and be like, thank God I walked through it. I didn’t decide to hide or not deal with the problem at hand, whatever it is, but actually choose to go through it. And that’s how I grew. And I feel like that just overall, especially in the world right now, I think it’s important that we just learn to walk through the fire and not hide away from it, or shy away from it. That’s just optimism. It’s probably the most daring thing we can do.”

Lipa’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” will be the 18th of Season 49. She was previously the musical guest on the Natalie Portman-hosted February 3, 2018 episode and the Kristen Wiig-hosted December 19, 2020 show.

