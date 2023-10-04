Who Are The ‘SNL’ Season 49 Hosts, Cast & Guests? What’s The Show’s Schedule?

While Season 48 of Saturday Night Live was cut short by the writers strike in May, the iconic late-night show is set for a full Season 49 this winter.

While SAG-AFTRA is still out on strike, the tentative resolution of the WGA strike means the show’s scribes can get back in the writer’s room. Technically, since late-night shows and reality shows are covered under SAG-AFTRA’s Network Code, actors are able to host, as well, and we hear that SNL‘s return comes with the full blessing of SAG-AFTRA.

When Will ‘SNL’ Be Back?

Deadline hears that the show, which traditionally restarts at the very end of September or the beginning of October, will return on October 14. Since the show’s staff are used to a weekly turnaround, it should not take long for SNL to get back up and running.

For example, when the 2007-2008 writers strike ended on February 12, 2008, production commenced just six days later on Season 33 of SNL for the February 23 episode. Former SNL cast member and then 30 Rock star Tina Fey hosted that night with musical guest Carrie Underwood.

Who Are The Season 49 Castmembers?

The cast returning includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. Cecily Strong departed mid-season.

James Austin Johnson, who became a breakout for his impersonations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and Sarah Sherman, whose quirky style went viral with her Meatballs sketch, have also been promoted from featured players to repertory status this season.

They will be joined by new castmember Chloe Troast, who has worked closely with SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy – the writing and performing group that consists of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy.

Who’s Hosting ‘SNL’ This Season?

Pete Davidson, who was set to return to his old stomping ground before the show had to cut short Season 48 due to the writers strike, will kick off the season with rising rapper Ice Spice as musical guest.

Subsequent hosting choices will be slightly more complicated as SAG-AFTRA members may be hesitant to host until that guild’s deal is done. The majority of hosts last season were actors, including Miles Teller, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Austin Butler, Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordon, Pedro Pascal, Woody Harrelson and Jenna Ortega. While they could host under the Network Code, some may be reluctant to do so, given the optics of being on SNL while SAG-AFTRA is still out on strike (just ask Bill Maher).

The show will likely lean into non-acting hosts, especially musicians.

In fact, October 21 will see Bad Bunny pull double duty as host and musical guest. The Puerto Rican rapper previously performed in 2021 but this marks his first time on hosting duties.

Jack Harlow and Megan Thee Stallion hosted last season. Taylor Swift, fresh from her record-breaking tour and with a new boyfriend who’s also a recent SNL host – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – is an obvious choice.

Fans online have been calling for the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rising rapper Ice Spice and Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes to be invited.

