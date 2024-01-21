‘SNL’ Roasts Katt Williams ‘Club Shay Shay’ Podcast Interview, Including Kevin Hart Comments

Everyone is still talking about Katt Williams’ interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, including Saturday Night Live.

The NBC sketch show poked fun at the interview, providing an eight-hour “extended cut” with Ego Nwodim posing as the comedian.

“Three things are true about me. I am 5’3, I have never told a lie, and I am 6’3,” she (as Williams) tells Devon Walker’s Sharpe.

Giving a nod to Williams’ ongoing feud with Kevin Hart, which he reignited during the real podcast interview, Nwodim joked: “Look, Hollywood made Kevin Hart. Everyone knows Kevin Hart was made in the same factory where they make Teddy Grahams.”

Pushing back on skepticism from Walker, she questioned, “Then why the hell he smell like cinnamon?”

Nwodim’s version of Williams also took a swing at former President Obama, wondering why his name has “all vowels in it,” and insisting he wrote Obama’s slogan “Yes We Can.”

“Before me he was saying, ‘Probably. Probably. I think we might,'” he said.

Being met with even more obvious disbelief from Walker’s Sharpe, this Williams pushed back. “How are you gonna challenge me, Shannon? I’m the one who invented fruit…before me, trees wasn’t bringing nothing to the table.”

The promo for the entire, lengthy interview promised much more, including stuff that everyone on the crew is still trying to figure out. Like, how Nwodim’s Williams claims he’s the only man to have ever said every word at once, in a single word. Huh?

The actual Club Shay Shay YouTube show interview has caused quite the stir, as Williams didn’t just attack Hart. He also went after Cedric the Entertainer and discussed a potential bathroom rape scene in the Ice Cube film, Friday After Next, among other topics. Ice Cube has also responded to the interview.

