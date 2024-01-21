‘SNL’: Rachel McAdams Plays Her Own Aspiring Actress Lookalike Seeking Advice From Jacob Elordi In Surprise Sketch

After introducing Renée Rapp’s musical performance, Rachel McAdams stuck around 30 Rock for a skit on Saturday Night Live.

McAdams played an aspiring actress cast in the shadow of two other famous actresses, because of both her name and likeness. Not only is she constantly being mistaken for The Notebook star Rachel McAdams, her name, Natalie Partman, is far too close to another familiar actress. You know the one.

When host Jacob Elordi joins the sketch as a big-time actor hoping to inspire some confidence in these young actors, he is surprised to find McAdams there.

“Spotlight? That’s amazing!” he said. She quickly corrects him, adding that in order to make money, she started an OnlyFans.

“I was sued by Rachel McAdams, who accused me of being a deepfake her,” she said. She asks Elordi’s character for advice on how to make it in the industry, and he wonders whether she believes she’s a better actor than McAdams.

“I’ll answer that. No,” Bowen Yang’s acting coach chimes in. When the students transition to reading some scenes they’ve prepared for feedback, he groans when Natalie Partman informs the group she’s chosen a scene from The Notebook.

Watch the full sketch below.

practical advice from a world-famous actor pic.twitter.com/120gEXdxMt — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2024

