‘SNL’ Monologue: Sydney Sweeney Addresses Those Glen Powell Rumors

Sydney Sweeney debuted as Saturday Night Live guest host by talking about a number of rumors about her, one having to do with her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell.

Of the online speculation that she and Powell had been romantically involved, Sweeney said definitively: “That’s obviously not true.”

Sweeney noted that her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, helped produce the 2023 romantic comedy, “and he was there the entire shoot.”

“And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever,” Sweeney said. “He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”

In the first row of the audience sat not Davino, but Powell, who glanced around proudly at first, but whose expression turned when looking into the camera.

The Euphoria star then clarified: “That’s not my fiancé! He’s in the dressing room!”

During the press tour for Anyone But You, Sweeney and Powell seemed to play up the rumors during public appearances, with Sweeney telling Variety last year, “It’s fun to five it to ’em.”

In response to the chatter, Powell told Rolling Stone: “I had never dealt with anything like this before. This life and this job have been very simple up until this point… But until you’ve been on the other side of it, no one can really describe to you how it feels. Now, I have a better sense of just not giving a shit.”

