‘SNL’ Monologue: Ramy Youssef Prays for Freed Hostages and to ‘Free the People of Palestine’

Saturday Night Live host Ramy Youssef concluded his monologue by recalling a recent prayer he made regarding the Israel-Hamas war, and a follow-up one regarding his friend’s dog.

“I’m one of the only guys who prays. I’m friends with a lot of sinners—with just disgusting people,” the comedian joked in his SNL debut. “And they call me when they’re in trouble because they want me to pray for them.”

Youssef said how a friend of his, who was in a custody battle over a dog, had asked him to pray for him. That request, he continued, was on top of one from another friend whose family was “suffering” in Gaza.

“So that night, I go to pray and my prayers are complicated. Got a lot to fit in. ‘God, please help my friend’s family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please,'” recalled Youssef.

“And while you’re at it, free Mr. Bojangles,” he concluded. “He’s a beautiful dog.”

Youssef also described being approached by the Biden campaign about appealing to Arab Americans, especially in Michigan.

“And our country is so messed up that for five minutes, I was like, ‘Is this up to me?’” he joked.

Later in the show, Youssef, who said he is observing Ramadan, took part in a sketch in the form of a commercial for weight loss drug Ozempic for use during the month-long daytime fasting period.

