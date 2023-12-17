SNL: Billie Eilish, Kate McKinnon Trade Cats for Christmas

Screen-Shot-2023-12-17-at-2.02.14-AM - Credit: NBC

Saturday Night Live‘s Christmas episode saw several instances of gift giving, among them musical guest Billie Eilish and former SNL cast member Kate McKinnon exchanging cats at Whiskers R We, the pet store where they work.

In an effort to spur adoptions, the pair star in an ad in which they present several felines to those who may want to take them home.

“This is Mrs. Claws,” Eilish says, holding up a cat with white fur and a Santa-like hat. “No relation; it’s spelled different, but she is sleeping with him.”

McKinnon then grabs a white cat of her own who “will steal your heart, which tracks because he’s a convicted felon.”

The pair, who have much in common despite their age difference, eventually reveal what they got each other for the holiday: a cat, of course.

Other sketches from the night with a gift-giving theme include McKinnon and James Austin Johnson as parents giving presents to their children and significant others.

Also, a company Yankee swap featuring McKinnon and Kenan Thompson takes an unexpected turn.

On Weekend Update, meanwhile, co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che made their long-awaited swap of jokes.

