‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph & Bowen Yang Star in ‘ABBA Christmas’ Commercial

SNL vets Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph returned to the show this weekend with Kate McKinnon, who was there to host. Together — and with current cast member Bowen Yang — they hilariously transformed into ABBA and promoted an unearthed Christmas album from the Swedish supergroup.

“They’re the Fleetwood Mac of cold weather, and they’re the No. 1 band alphabetically of all time,” SNL‘s James Austin Johnson said to introduce the group in a commercial parody for ABBA Christmas.

“You can’t get enough of their music. You loved Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and the prequel, Mama,” he joked.

“And you love how their hits like ‘Dancing Queen’ make you feel young, sweet and 17. And now, being released for the first time, it’s their 1978 Christmas album, ABBA Christmas, with songs like ‘Santa Queen,'” he said, leading into the group’s festive remake of “Dancing Queen.”

Unforgettable album highlights include “Frostitita” and their “‘Fa La La’ number, sung with their signature ‘standing close facing different directions.'”

The ad points out that the holiday album would be a gift “perfect for everyone, from mothers to their gay sons.”

