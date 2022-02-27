A Ukraine tribute and John Mulaney's sobriety take center stage in a moving 'SNL'

Usually, Saturday Night Live reserves its cold open for a spirited send-up of current headlines. But with Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine, the current headlines are no laughing matter. So the mood was appropriately somber within Studio 8H as SNL raised the curtain on its first show back since Jan. 29. In place of a sketch, veteran Not Ready for Primetime Players Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, who performed a moving prayer for their native land. (Watch the cold open above.)

It may have been a departure from the usual SNL playbook, but viewers appreciated the way that the show met the moment.

#SNL hitting exactly the right note in the cold open pic.twitter.com/kGPJ0ZF3Z8 — Husein (High Comedic Value) (@legally_brown) February 27, 2022

I was really hoping SNL would do something to honor Ukraine tonight. This was beautiful. https://t.co/Gym2n1pvQU — Amanda Wohlfelder (@aaamanda) February 27, 2022

I had a feeling SNL would do something sweet to honor Ukraine 🥺 I’m also glad I didn’t have to fake laugh at a cold open — K (@kaylaxcx) February 27, 2022

And the night's host, John Mulaney, kept the serious mood going ... after a fashion. Returning to SNL for the first time since his highly-publicized stint in rehab for drug addiction — and the equally highly-publicized birth of his son with girlfriend, Olivia Munn — the comedian approached those dramatic personal changes in his life with his usual wry levity. "For many many reasons, I’m grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year," he noted. "It’s always great to be somewhere that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health."

Mulaney addressed the intervention that preceded his trip to rehab, recalling how it happened at a dinner party thrown by a friend that turned out to be "not dinner." The comic's two-month detox overlapped with the Jan. 6 insurrection, and he made it clear an event like that won't be happening again now that he's clean. "Was there an insurrection before I went to rehab? No! Has there been one since I got out? Absolutely not. They wouldn’t dare! They know Baby J is back on the streets."

Speaking of babies, Mulaney expertly played the part of proud papa when he brought up his 12-week-old son, Malcolm. "His legs are like little calzones, and I just want to eat them," he said, before sharing a sweet "like father, like son" story that happened in the delivery room. "[The doctors] brought him over to this warmer [and] light is just shining in his eyes," Mulaney recalled. "He was annoyed, but he didn't say anything. I was like, 'That's my son. A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not going to make a fuss."

John Mulaney's monologue talking about his intervention and rehab was vulnerable and hilarious. This week's #SNL is off to a really moving start. — Andrew Roth+ (@RothsReviews) February 27, 2022

I may have just watched my favourite SNL opening monologue ever. Cheers to @mulaney for a masterful set about his sobriety. I laughed. I cried. I want to hold him in a maternal way. — ☀️ Gori Libbs ☀️ (@lorigibbs) February 27, 2022

Whatever John Mulaney just did as his monologue deserves an Emmy — The Giannisance Man (@GiannisanceMan) February 27, 2022

I like how John Mulaney just came right out w/ his drug addiction and turned it into his opening monologue. #SNL — Mary Bentley (@MissMazeppa99) February 27, 2022

Fantastic opening monologue from John Mulaney! I especially enjoyed hearing about baby Malcolm. #SNL #SaturdayNightLive — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) February 27, 2022

With that monologue, Mulaney more than earned his place in the SNL Five-Timers Club. And an all-star cast of five timers — plus Conan O'Brien — was on hand to welcome him to the increasingly less-exclusive group.

While fans were thrilled for Mulaney, they were equally happy that Paul Rudd got a second chance at a Five-Timers sketch after his own induction was derailed by the Omicron surge.

The Five Timers Club sketch was really good and funny. Good appearances from some of the members of the club welcoming John into the club. Nice surprise cameo from Conan O’Brien. #snl — joey padron (@joeypadron) February 27, 2022

Loving this episode of #SNL with John Mulaney. (I also love that Paul Rudd is finally getting his due in this *amazing* Five Timers Club sketch!) — Cindy Marshall (@c_mars_) February 27, 2022

I'm glad that Paul Rudd *finally* got his "Five-Timers Club" jacket, but IMO he still deserves a do-over episode. pic.twitter.com/a3h3Cn4pA1 — DollEyes4961 (@DollEyes4961) February 27, 2022

He definitely got a better Five-Timers Club welcome than Paul Rudd did. Obviously that was due to unforseen circumstances but. https://t.co/9s8ZNKoVen — Elizabeth 🧣 (@AwkwardPancake) February 27, 2022

the five timers club is the avengers in the comedy world #SNL — makenna :) (@lookitsmakky) February 27, 2022

