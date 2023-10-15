‘SNL’: Ice Spice Performs ‘In Ha Mood,’ ‘Pretty Girl’ After Taylor Swift Intro

Bronx-born rapper Ice Spice made her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live, first with a performance of “In Ha Mood.”

The single ended up on the 23-year-old’s first EP, Like..?, which she released back in January following her breakthrough last summer with the track “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

Ice Spice returned for her second song of the night, “Pretty Girl,” alongside Rema, who features on it.

The performance of that single, which came out Friday, was preceded by an introduction from Taylor Swift .

Swift was not the only surprise appearance during Saturday’s SNL season premiere, as Travis Kelce made a brief cameo on a Swift-centric NFL sketch earlier in the night.

