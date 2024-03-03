'SNL' host Sydney Sweeney addresses Glen Powell rumors, 'Trump-themed party' backlash

Live from New York, Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight.

This weekend, the "Euphoria" star used her "Saturday Night Live" monologue to address the "craziest rumor" she has seen about herself: that she had an affair with Glen Powell while they were filming their romantic comedy "Anyone But You."

"That's obviously not true," Sweeney said. "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever."

Kacey Musgraves, Sydney Sweeney and Heidi Gardner in a promo for "Saturday Night Live."

She added that her fiancé was there at "SNL" to support her, only to feign surprise as the camera instead cut to Powell sitting in the audience. "No, that's not my fiancé," she said. "He's in my dressing room!"

In reality, Sweeney's fiancé is Jonathan Davino, whom she has been linked to since 2018. Powell previously told Men's Health the affair rumors were "disorienting and unfair."

Sydney Sweeney: 'Euphoria' star surprised her grandmas with guest roles in new horror movie 'Immaculate'

Sweeney addressed a few other controversies and rumors in her "SNL" monologue, including backlash she received in 2022 for attending a birthday party for her mom where guests wore red hats emblazoned "Make Sixty Great Again" and one attendee wore a T-shirt that appeared to reference "Blue Lives Matter."

The actress, who noted she is from a town on the border of Washington and Idaho, joked, "When people ask, 'Where are you from?' I say Washington. But when people ask, 'Did you go to a Trump-themed party for your mom,' I say, Ida-ho!"

At the time, Sweeney said it was "absurd" that an "innocent celebration" for her mom's "milestone 60th birthday" was being turned into a "political statement, which was not the intention." She added, "Please stop making assumptions."

In the "SNL" monologue, Sweeney also responded to allegations that she lied about having worked at Universal Studios, the subject of a viral TikTok. "If I didn't work there, how would I know all of the Universal characters, like Shrok, the Munions and Harry Porter?" she quipped.

The actress then slammed another viral TikTok from a woman who claimed to be her nutritionist. Sweeney clarified she has "never met her" and "never had a nutritionist," joking, "I'm in shape because I run, avoid sugar and do Ozempic."

'Disgusting': Sydney Sweeney explains infamous 'Euphoria' hot tub scene

Outside of the online rumors, Sweeney made light of the box-office failure of her superhero movie "Madame Web," which opened last month to poor reviews and weak attendance.

"You might have seen me in 'Anyone But You' or 'Euphoria,' " she said at the top of her monologue. "You definitely did not see me in 'Madame Web.'"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Sydney Sweeney addresses Glen Powell affair rumors in monologue