‘SNL’ Faces Backlash After Nikki Haley Makes Surprise Appearance During Cold Open

Saturday Night Live instantly started receiving backlash after Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a surprise appearance Saturday night.

During the cold open, Haley asked James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump, “Why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Johnson’s Trump responded, “Oh my God. It’s her, the woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6. It’s Nancy Pelosi for the 1,000th time.”

Ayo Edebiri later popped up at the end of the sketch and directed a question at Haley: “I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War? And do you think it starts with an S and ends with a ‘lavery’?”

The former South Carolina governor said in response, “Yeah, I probably should have said that the first time.”

Edebiri’s question was in reference to a December 2023 town hall in New Hampshire, where a voter asked Haley what caused the war. She responded at the time, “I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.” People quickly began to criticize Haley on social media for not mentioning slavery in her response.

NBC declined to comment, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that NBC will comply with any equal time obligations for other presidential candidates across both parties.

Edebiri made her hosting debut on the sketch comedy show Saturday with musical guest Jennifer Lopez.

More to come.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter