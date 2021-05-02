'SNL' star Chris Redd ribs Elon Musk for crowdsourcing 'skit ideas' ahead of controversial hosting gig

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked Twitter for "skit" ideas for his upcoming gig hosting Saturday Night Live. (Photo: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

As Elon Musk prepares to take the stage as the host of Saturday Night Live on May 8, the Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief engineer asked Twitter for a little bit of input. Naturally, the internet had plenty of opinions, including one from SNL star Chris Redd, who didn't miss the opportunity to jokingly rib Musk.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted his 52 million followers asking for some "skit ideas" for the iconic late-night show. In follow-up tweets, he threw out a couple possibilities, including "Irony Man — defeats villains using the power of irony" and "Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank." He also suggested "Woke James Bond."

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

In response, Redd, a cast member since 2017, shot back, "First I'd call 'em sketches," a jab at Musk's use of the word "skit." Redd's response got more than 29,000 likes.

First I’d call Em sketches 😂 https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

But while other SNL stars have been critical of Musk's hosting gig, Emmy winner Redd suggested that wasn't the case here. In response to Chrissy Teigen feeling "secondhand uncomfortable" about the SNL situation, he replied, "everything is fine LMAO."

Im so second hand uncomfortable lmao these dynamics — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 2, 2021

And when another Twitter user jumped to Musk's defense by tweeting, "What’s Elon’s biggest sin I ask the SNL softies?" Redd set the record straight. "I'm a professional s*** talker you clown," he tweeted. "You sound dumb." Redd told another commenter he was "in roast mode."

Chris Redd (with co-star Aidy Bryant) poked fun at Musk's tweet. (Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

But last week's news that Musk would host the upcoming episode has stirred up some strong feelings among the cast. While SNL standout Aidy Bryant directly call out Musk by name, she posted a screenshot of a tweet from former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders which criticized how a small group of people "own more wealth than the bottom half of our people." Musk is known as one of the richest individuals in the world.

Aidy Bryant shared this after Musk's casting was announced. (Screenshot: Instagram/Aidy Bryant)

Fellow SNL star Bowen Yang also commented in his Instagram Stories last week, Entertainment Weekly reported. While the post has since expired, the comedian posted Musk's tweet saying “Let’s find out how live Saturday Night Live really is,” adding “What the f*** does this even mean?” in response.

Cast member Andrew Dismukes, meanwhile, posted a photo of legendary SNL alum Cheri Oteri with the statement “Only CEO I want to do a sketch with is Cher-E Oteri."

SNL cast members who are upset about Musk's hosting gig reportedly have the option of not appearing in the episode, Page Six reported last week. However, it remains unclear if any cast members will sit the episode out.

Miley Cyrus is set to appear as musical guest on the May 8 episode.

In addition to SNL cast members, several other followers of Musk had plenty to say in response to his tweet looking for "skit ideas."

Activist and Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky responded with just a few words, saying "give your money to people who need it."

Give your money to people who need it — Cam (@cameron_kasky) May 1, 2021

Another follower said Musk should perform a sketch that plays on his role in championing cryptocurrency Dogecoin, fittingly titled "The Dogefather."

You and Bezos stuck on Mars together. Forced to survive. Monty python style. — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) May 2, 2021

Interview Matt Damon on Mars working in his potato garden. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 2, 2021

