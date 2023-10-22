‘SNL’: Ego Nwodim’s Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Won’t Divorce Will – ‘He Could Mess Around and End up Happy’ (Video)

Last night Edo Nwodim performed as Jada Pinkett Smith on SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment. True to inspiration, Nwodim’s take on Smith just could not stop talking about her “brutiful” marriage to Will Smith and, of course, her alleged soulmate Tupac. After host Michael Che asked why the Smiths don’t just divorce, Nwodim joked, “Divorce is not an option. No, no no. I have principles, Michael. If we got divorced, he could mess around and end up happy!”

Jada Pinkett Smith stops by the Update desk to talk about her separation from Will Smith pic.twitter.com/VsX0gN6tbt — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2023

The real life Jada Pinkett Smith writes in her memoir “Worthy” that she and her husband have been separated since 2016. This was news to plenty of fans, and Nwodim says on SNL that, “But the day we got married, I knew there was gonna be trouble. At our wedding, someone stood up and objected.”

After Che asked who objected, Nwodim added, “It was me. Yeah.”

The two also joked about Smith’s new revelations about Tupac. According to the actress and author, the rapper proposed to her while he was in prison in 1995 (he married his then-girlfriend, Keisha Morris, in April of the same year).

Nwodim told Che, “A lot of people don’t know this, but before he died, he was in the process of legally changing his name to Tupinkett. Yeah, mmhmm. He was my soulmate.”

For those looking to Nwodim/Smith for marriage advice, she says, “Never go to bed happy.”

