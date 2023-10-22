‘SNL’ Cold Open Spoofs House Republicans’ Chaos Amid Rep. Jim Jordan’s Battle for Speaker

Saturday Night Live castmembers kicked off season 49’s second episode with a satirical take on Republicans’ current chaos in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The cold open saw Mikey Day ’s Rep. Jim Jordan distraught after his bid for House Speaker failed for a third time. After Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker last month, Republicans have been sinking deeper into turmoil amid their division on who should become the next Speaker. On Friday, Republicans abruptly decided to drop Jordan, an ally of Donald Trump, as their nominee.

“How did I lose? This is chaos,” Day’s Jordan says. “Some of us are here to actually serve the American people. All I want to do is get Congress back to work so I can shut it down again.”

Bowen Yang’s Rep. George Santos, who has been at the center of controversy amid criminal charges and allegations that he’d fabricated parts of his résumé, proceeds to come in to try and “cheer” up Day’s Jordan.

After walking in while holding a baby that “no one seems to know” why he has, Yang’s Santos says, “I just wanted to say how sorry I am, but I want you to know I voted for you and get this, do did Shoshana Loggins.”

Day’s Jordan asks, “Who’s that?” to which Yang’s Santos responds, “Also, me.”

Before Yang’s embattled Santos left, he said he had to answer a phone call from who he claimed was Tupac [Shakur], telling the late rapper, “Girl, I know, Jada [Pinkett Smith] is crazy.”

Day’s Jordan next answers a phone call from Chloe Fineman’s Rep. Lauren Boebert. “Look, things are going exactly as planned,” she says. “Just keep running for speaker and even if you don’t win, great, the government shuts down and we blow this whole thing up.”

Before hanging up, Fineman’s Boebert says, “I gotta go. I’m at a theater seeing Aladdin,” which mocked Boebert’s recent incident where she was escorted out of a Denver theater after being accused by venue officials of vaping, singing, groping her date and “causing a disturbance” during a Beetlejuice: The Musical performance.

George Santos and Lauren Boebert offer Jim Jordan some help

Lastly, James Austin Johnson’s former President Donald Trump arrives. Day’s Jordan says to him, “I’m so glad you’re here. You endorsed me and then you just kind of disappeared.”

“Yeah. Well, that’s because I prefer the Jordans who win,” Johnson’s Trump says. “The great Michael Jordan or the even greater Jordan Sparks.”

He added, “People are saying that I would make a great speaker. It’s true, but sadly I’ll be too busy campaigning, traveling from city to city, visiting their beautiful courtrooms, you know, great things for the courts, doing great things for the court.” Trump is currently facing four criminal cases in Washington D.C., New York, Florida and Georgia.

Day’s Jordan proceeds to question why he can’t seem to win the House speakership, saying, “This is all just so frustrating, sir. I did exactly what you would do: intimidation, threats. Why didn’t it work?”

Johnson’s Trump responds, “Because frankly, you’re not me. You’re no fun. I’m hilarious. I’m a creep. I’m a weirdo. What the hell is he doing here, you know? They don’t play creep live anymore, do they? You notice that? … Everybody else does it, but they don’t do it.”

He continued to tell Day’s Jordan, “You can’t give up. All right, you can’t give up because this is America. It’s the most beautiful country in the world, filled with some terrible people, some awful people, some of the worst people you’ve ever seen. But we love it. What a beautiful nation it is. What a wonderful nation. Not so much in terms of the people, the people are very bad and weird. We love our country. What an awful place it is.”

As Day’s Jordan goes on to kick off the rest of the show, Johnson’s Trump stops him, saying, “Hold on, that’s not for losers,” adding, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.”

Trump is here to help Jim Jordan

Grammy-winning singer Bad Bunny made his hosting debut on the NBC sketch comedy show, as well as was the musical guest.

