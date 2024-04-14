‘SNL’ Cold Open: Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon Recall Wild Alien Abduction

Credit: NBC/SNL

Ryan Gosling, this week’s Saturday Night Live guest host, teamed up with SNL alum Kate McKinnon and Sarah Sherman in an opening sketch in which they described to government investigators their experience being abducted by aliens.

While Sherman’s and Gosling’s characters played it straight, McKinnon’s portrayal of Colleen Rafferty–a staple during her time on the show–was anything but.

Lounging with legs apart and puffing on a cigarette, McKinnon’s character recalled being “vacuumed” up into an extraterrestrial aircraft.

“And I see my old buddies, the grey aliens, with their big, dumb eyes, and it hits me: I’ve been on this spaceship more times than I’ve been to a dentist,” she said.

Rafferty, who often made sexualized descriptions of what she witnessed, said the aliens were interested in Gosling’s character’s crotch. Gosling, playing a man named Todd, then felt compelled to clear something up.

“Just in case you are wondering, I did not become aroused,” he clarified. “Anytime I felt like I might, I just looked at Colleen here.”

The aliens, he explained further, were “smooth down there.” Gosling–who had a hard time not cracking up–then stood up so that McKinnon’s character could reenact–without any coyness–how the otherworldly lifeforms conducted their inspection.

