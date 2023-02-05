'SNL': Chris Martin and Coldplay took flight with choir-backed version of classic 'Fix You'

"The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal was the host of Feb. 4's "Saturday Night Live," but Chris Martin and Coldplay brought the music.

The British band returned to "SNL" for the seventh time as the show's musical guest Saturday and performed their single "The Astronaut," co-written by BTS’ Jin.

The group followed that up with their second number, an acapella "Human Heart," backed by English singer Jacob Collier and the ensemble chorus Jason Max Ferdinand Singers.

Martin and the chorus then segued the song into a rousing version of Coldplay's 2005 audience-favorite hit “Fix You," as stars lit up the ceiling behind the stage.

The song, written by the entire band, was inspired by Martin's efforts to comfort then-wife Gwyneth Paltrow following the death of her father Bruce in 2002.

Pascal might not have joined in the singing. But the "Last of Us" star showed the world he can shake it during the promos. Pascal was featured dancing with a Clicker zombie.

