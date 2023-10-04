New ‘SNL’ Castmember: Who Is Chloe Troast?

Chloe Troast is the newest member of the cast of Saturday Night Live, Deadline reported exclusively today. She is the only addition for the upcoming Season 49.

Troast has worked closely with SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy trio – the writing and performing group that consists of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy.

Troast is set to appear in the trio’s forthcoming feature, The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, which has its Peacock debut on November 17.

Troast, who we hear came close to landing a performer slot last year, is perhaps best known for or co-writing and starring in the popular webseries The Basics. The New Jersey native was recently named to Just For Laughs’ New Faces of Comedy Class of 2023 and will also soon be seen starring opposite Kiernan Shipka in the college rom-com Sweethearts, which is produced by New Line for Max. She is currently working on Adult Swim Smalls series Good Service.

She’a also a great social media follow.

Here’s Troast channeling an overenthusiastic member of a church youth group:

real footage from my last youth group talent show pic.twitter.com/dDpFaaCylT — Chloe Troast (@FrenchTroast) September 15, 2021

And here’s her paean to the wonders of orange wine:

Troast will join a returning cast which includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. Cecily Strong departed mid-season.

James Austin Johnson, who became a breakout for his impersonations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and Sarah Sherman, whose quirky style went viral with her Meatballs sketch, have also been promoted from featured players to repertory status this season.

