‘SNL’ Announces Timothee Chalamet as Host With Boygenius as Musical Guest

Timothée Chalamet will host the Nov. 11 “ Saturday Night Live ” episode, with Boygenius as the musical guest.

In the most recent “SNL” episode, Nate Bargatze, who is currently touring the U.S. with a standup set titled “Be Funny,” made his hosting debut. Foo Fighters — made up of Dave Grohl , Nate Mendel , Chris Shiflett , Pat Smear , Rami Jaffee and Josh Freese — had their ninth appearance as the musical guest.

Season 49 kicked off with Pete Davidson and Ice Spice as the host and musical guest duo, respectively. The premiere episode drew in 4.8 million viewers, with Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce making a surprise appearance. Kelce appeared in a skit mocking the NFL’s obsession with his romance with Swift. Other notable sketches included Davidson’s “I’m Just Pete” anthem, a spoof of Ryan Goslings’ “I’m Just Ken” musical number from “Barbie.” The episode scored a 0.96 rating among adults age 18-49, which is “SNL’s” highest since 2020.

The season’s second episode welcomed Bad Bunny, who tackled both hosting and performance duties. Bunny became the second Latin artist to both host and perform “SNL,” following Desi Arnaz in 1976. The episode included cameos from Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal. After crashing Bunny’s opening monologue, Pascal joined in on a sketch with the host and introduced his second musical segment. Gaga introduced Bunny’s first live performance with her best Spanish accent. Jagger joined Bunny in a couple of skits, marking his first time on the show since 1989.

