Sneak peek of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023: Blue Cat and Chugs, more new balloons

New York will be filled with holiday cheer Thursday as festive floats and towering balloons take to the streets of New York City for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The iconic parade began in 1924 (with live animals!) and has since evolved into an hours-long celebration featuring celebrity appearances and performers. It attracts huge audiences, in person and on live TV, from around the world. Watching the event has become a Thanksgiving tradition in homes across the country.

Before you watch the parade Thanksgiving morning, here's a sneak peek at the newest floats to join the lineup this year.

Blue Cat and Chugs at Macy's Balloonfest 2023 at Meadowlands Sports Complex on November 04, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Blue Cat and Chugs, Beagle Scout Snoopy and Kung Fu Panda's Po are just three of the latest additions to this year's parade. The total number of balloons for 2023 is 25, according to Macy's.

Beagle Scout Snoopy at Macy's Balloonfest 2023 at Meadowlands Sports Complex on November 4, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Leo at Macy's Balloonfest 2023 at Meadowlands Sports Complex on November 4, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kung Fu Panda’s Po at Macy's Balloonfest 2023 at Meadowlands Sports Complex on Nov. 4, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Monkey D. Luffy at Macy's Balloonfest 2023 at Meadowlands Sports Complex on November 4, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Monkey D. Luffy, the main character of the globally acclaimed "One Piece" animated series, which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next year, will appear in New York City this Thanksgiving "in search of the ultimate pirate treasure," Macy's writes.

Macy's Balloonfest 2023 at Meadowlands Sports Complex on November 4, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Pillsbury Doughboy at Macy's Balloonfest 2023 at Meadowlands Sports Complex on November 04, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

