Sneak peek behind the scenes of Alita: Battle Angel (exclusive)

James Cameron was working on ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ for the best part of decade before handing over the directorial reigns to ‘Machete’ and ‘Sin City’ moviemaker, Robert Rodriguez.

Cameron (now acting as producer on the film) was tied up making a string of ‘Avatar’ sequels and was potentially going to put ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ on hold before Rodriguez stepped in.

Two years later and we now have our first glimpses of the iconic cyberpunk after being transformed into a live-action movie starring Christoph Waltz (‘Inglourious Basterds’), Jennifer Connelly (‘A Beautiful Mind’) and Rosa Salazar (‘Maze Runner’) as the titular Alita.

In our exclusive snippet from behind the scenes (above), we see the duo bringing the story to life with both moviemakers showcasing their passion for the project.

‘Alita: Battle Angel’ is set in the 26th Century and follows a female cyborg left bashed-up, memory-less and abandoned on a rubbish heap. Rescued and restored by a bounty hunter, Alita joins him in his field of work and discovers a host of unknown special talents that lead her to wonder what had happened to her.





‘Alita: Battle Angel’ is coming to cinemas in July 2018.