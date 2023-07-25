Snap Warns That “Rapid Transition” of Business Could Impact Earnings; Beats Revenue Expectations

Snapchat owner Snap Inc. beat Wall Street estimates in its second quarter earnings report, with revenues of $1.07 billion topping the $1.05 billion expectation, and it narrowed its quarterly losses to $377.3 million.

Still, a difficult year-over-year comparison (revenues were down 4 percent from a year ago) and a warning for Q3 sent the share price tumbling after market hours.

The company said that its user base has grown to 397 million daily active users, with more than 4 million Snapchat+ subscribers.

Snap touted its revenue growth of 8% compared to Q1, citing changes to its ad platform. But the advertising business is also the source of much uncertainty.

“From a revenue perspective, our business remains in a period of rapid transition as we work to improve our advertising platform, while forward visibility of advertising demand remains limited,” the company said in its Q3 guidance, adding that its expects revenue growth to be down -5% to flat, year over year.

“To return to a higher rate of revenue growth, we are focused on three key priorities: First, investing in our products to sustain community growth and deepen engagement. Second, investing heavily in our direct-response business to deliver measurable return on spend for our advertising partners. Third, cultivating new sources of revenue to diversify our topline growth to build a more resilient business,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel wrote in the company’s investor letter.

Spiegel seemed particularly attuned to the need to turn the business around, highlighting the company’s reorganization last year and the focus on rebuilding its advertising business.

“We have further scrutinized our operating costs in order to invest incrementally only where it is necessary to achieve our strategic priorities and, in particular, to drive topline revenue acceleration,” he wrote in the letter. “As a result, total adjusted operating expenses are down 8% year-over-year, while headcount decreased approximately 20% from our peak headcount in mid-Q3 of 2022.”

He added however that the company expects “modest” headcount growth as it invests in new areas, like machine learning, where it hopes to add more personalization to its platform.

To that end, Spiegel highlights AI as an investment area for the company, noting that it is learning more about its users through the prompts they input into its My AI service, and that it is rolling out sponsored links within My AI

