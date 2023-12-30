'sMOTHERED': Pregnant DeLeesa Issues Trevor An Ultimatum That Her Mom Must Move Out

DeLeesa has had it with her husband Trevor's close relationship with her mother, India! In this sneak peek from an all-new episode of TLC's "sMOTHERED," pregnant DeLeesa confronts India and Trevor with an ultimatum that India must move out of their home. India has been living with the couple for two years and gets along so well with Trevor that they wear matching clothes and India even plans on getting dentures made from a mold of Trevor's mouth so they can have the same smile! DeLeesa, however, finds the bond disturbing and with another baby on the way she needs her husband's support more than ever. Watch "sMOTHERED" Tuesdays at 10 PM ET/PT on TLC.

