Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest begins soon

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest begins next week.

The City of Salina says the first clue will be given live on the steps of the Smoky Hill Museum starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15. This year’s sponsor for the annual quest is Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas.

Clues will be released daily at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. until the Medallion is found.

“The Festival Medallion Quest is the perfect way to kick off the festival season,” says Director Brad Anderson. “Thousands of searchers get to see the town with new eyes as they interpret clues and get creative trying to find the Medallion.”

Each year, an artist designs a new Medallion, sometimes using a variety of mediums to make it appear like ordinary objects. Previous designs include rocks, ceramic tiles, carved wood, and a bolt and nut.

It is hidden on public property within the Salina city limits, sometimes city parks, excluding Kenwood and Oakdale Parks, or anywhere under the jurisdiction of the Salina Airport Authority. Finding the Medallion does not require damaging or destroying anything.

All clues and notifications about the Medallion Quest will be posted on the festival website, with local media partners, and outside the west entrance of the Salina Arts & Humanities Office.

The quest is free, but participants must be 18 years old to claim the prize. The prize package includes:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 13

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts

Click here to see the official rules or for more information about the Medallion Quest. This is just the fifteenth year the Medallion Quest has been a part of the Smoky Hill River Festival, which began in 1966.

The Smoky Hill River Festival runs June 13 through June 16 at Oakdale Park. For more information, visit their website.

