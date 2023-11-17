Smokie Norful Performs 'I Still Have You' On The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Grammy-winning gospel artist Smokie Norful performs his new single "I Still Have You."
Grammy-winning gospel artist Smokie Norful performs his new single "I Still Have You."
'I'm alive. What an accomplishment for my kind. ... This is what 54 looks like, honey," says the 'Pose' star, as he returns to pop music with 'Black Mona Lisa.'
After a song using AI deepfakes of Drake and the Weeknd’s voices was taken down after becoming a viral hit, Grimes shocked the public when she tweeted that she would split 50% of the revenue with anyone who wanted to use her voice in AI-generated songs. A week later, Grimes debuted Elf.Tech, an open-source AI voice software that allows artists to replicate her voice in their songs and pocket half of the royalties. Despite many musicians feeling threatened by AI, the Canadian electronic artist (and co-parent to children with Elon Musk who has just launched an AI company of his own) is doubling down on her stance regarding the use of AI music tools.
Researchers discovered that a single infusion of a gene-editing treatment called VERVE-101 can reduce high cholesterol in patients.
Elizabeth Taylor was a guest star. Princess Diana sent Champagne. Luke and Laura's 1981 TV wedding was a huge event — though not filled with all rosy memories for actors Anthony Geary and Genie Francis, who shot in the heat.
Allen knows that Dorsey's not responsible for his league-worst 11 interceptions.
Google Photos will now automatically identify similar photos that you took in rapid succession and group them in a single “stack” to clean up your library.
California-based Icon is holding an art show where cars, fashion items, and antiques will be displayed and sold. The proceeds will benefit a charity.
As "Cribs" returns with new episodes — amid its 19th season — we remember the best one ever made: Mariah Carey's NYC penthouse tour. Go behind the golden doors once again with us as we look back at the 2002 episode.
Amazon's new packaging robot will improve its warehouses' efficiency while contributing to its sustainability effort.
"You can't make the 'Barbie' movie without listening to our song," says Søren Rasted of Aqua, who — a quarter-century after Mattel's "silly court case" — are getting the last laugh.