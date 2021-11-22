Smithers finally gets his own love story on ‘The Simpsons’ and fans are loving it

On The Simpsons Sunday, the character Waylon Smithers Jr. was finally given his own love story on the show. The character, who came out as gay in a 2016 episode, was set up by Homer and began dating a famous fashion designer named Michael de Graaf, who was voiced by Victor Garber of Alias fame.

Much like Smithers’ coming out episode, this one was written by longtime series writer Rob LaZebnik, along with his son, Johnny LaZebnik. They both live-Tweeted throughout the show’s east coast and west coast airings, giving thanks to the animators and lending their thoughts as things played out.

Viewers at home praised the episode on Twitter, with one person calling it “Emmy worthy.”

And hopefully this opens the door for Smithers to get more shots at love, because this time around there was a bit of a deal breaker for Smithers when it came to de Graaf: he was unkind to dogs.