Will Smith was put in a bit of an awkward spot when his wife Jada Pinkett Smith confronted him about his excessive drinking on her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk.”

“How often are you drinking alcohol?” she asked Will, as their kids Trey, Jaden and Willow, and other family members surrounded them around the table on her talk show.

“That’s my personal business, Jada,” he answered with a big grin, drawing laughter from their kids. “I respect that it’s your show, but at the end of the day this is a house that we share.”

Also Read: Will Smith Jokes That Younger, CGI-Version of Himself From 'Gemini Man' Should Star in a Romantic Comedy

Although it wasn’t an intervention and the family had a good giggle at his expense as they poked fun at him for getting a little buzzed at Jaden’s 21st birthday, Jada looked serious. You can check it out in the exclusive sneak peek on ETonline.

Will openly discussed his relationship with alcohol on his Facebook Watch series “Bucket List” earlier this year when he was training for a half-marathon.

“I didn’t drink for over a decade. During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined,” he said as he was being prepped for a treadmill “stress test. “So being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I’m out of shape, like, you know, this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new.”

“Red Table Talk” returns on Sept. 23 on Facebook Watch.

Read original story Will Smith Squirms When Wife Jada Pinkett Smith Confronts Him About His Drinking (Video) At TheWrap