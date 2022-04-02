Will Smith resigns from the Academy, calls his actions 'shocking, painful, and inexcusable'

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, five days after his first Oscar win. The King Richard star, 53, faced suspension or expulsion for smacking Chris Rock, a stunning incident that overshadowed his big moment. In a new statement on Friday, Smith apologized once again to Rock and called his actions "painful and inexcusable." He said he will accept any other consequences that the Academy's Board of Governors deems fit, which could include stripping his Oscar.

