Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, and more celebs mourn Rip Torn: 'You wonderful madman'

Will Smith, Alec Baldwin and more remember Rip Torn: 'You wonderful madman'

Will Smith and Alec Baldwin were among those who took to social media to honor the colorful life and career of actor Rip Torn, who died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

Smith, who starred with Torn on the Men in Black films, posted a photo of himself and the actor on Instagram. “R.I.P. Rip,” Smith wrote.

Another former co-star, Alec Baldwin, paid tribute to Torn on Twitter.

“He was a deeply committed, phenomenal actor. See you down the road, Rip. You wonderful madman,” Baldwin said. Torn portrayed Don Geiss, the boss and mentor of Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy, on NBC’s 30 Rock.

Tom Green, who directed and acted with Torn in the comedy Freddy Got Fingered, said the actor was “a true legend.”

“Just heard the sad news that the great Rip Torn has passed away. Rip was a class act,” Green tweeted. “He was an incredible actor. One of the greats. A true legend. I am proud to have worked with him and to have known him. Rest in peace Rip.”

Albert Brooks, the director of 1991’s Defending Your Life, celebrated Torn’s performance in the film.

“R.I.P Rip Torn. He was so great in Defending Your Life. I’ll miss you Rip, you were a true original,” Brooks tweeted.

Many fans have also posted about Torn’s scene-stealing moments in some of his most recognizable appearances, like The Larry Sanders Show, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Defending Your Life.

“If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.”



Rest In Peace, Rip Torn. pic.twitter.com/zlJhXVy7ap



— Dan Buffa (@buffa82) July 10, 2019

I hope Defending Your Life is real so that right now Rip Torn is explaining the afterlife to Rip Torn — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) July 10, 2019

RIP Rip Torn. A god. Here are some of my favorite lines from Artie pic.twitter.com/baWxuiDTPo — Brendan James (@deep_beige) July 10, 2019

“Be your own politics, grow your own garden, and maybe you can help out more.”~#RipTorn. One of our greatest talents is gone. Sending love and condolences to @PageAngelica and to the rest of his friends & family. #actor pic.twitter.com/1I77aFbFOh — gloria mann (@GloriaMann22) July 10, 2019

Similarly, people on social media, including director Adam McKay, reminisced about the colorful stories they’d heard involving Torn over the years, from allegedly coming after Norman Mailer with a hammer to breaking into a bank after drunkenly mistaking it for his own house.

Torn’s gravestone should read “He once attacked Norman Mailer with a Hammer.” Cause he did. https://t.co/vpLUshsIGD — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) July 10, 2019

Rip Torn beat Norman Mailer with a hammer, basically a flawless life based on that alone — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) July 10, 2019

The late actor’s publicist told the Associated Press that Torn died Tuesday afternoon at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side. No cause of death was given.