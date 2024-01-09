The Smile Share ‘Friend of a Friend’ Ahead of ‘Wall of Eyes’ Independent Movie Theatre Events

The Smile - Credit: Frank Lebon

When The Smile first premiered the single “Friend of a Friend,” it was to an eager audience in Croatia. During that show, back in 2022, the trio made up of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner revealed that the song had been written that same day. At the time, it was only a skeleton of the song it would come to be as the Radiohead side-project released “Friend of a Friend” as the latest single from their upcoming record Wall of Eyes.

“All the window balconies, they seem so flimsy as our/Friends step out to talk and wave and catch a piece of sun,” Yorke sings, reflecting on the early months of our pandemic quarantine. “I guess I believe in an altered state/Where they leave their windows and their doors open wide/The telephone lines are never busy/Unable to keep the reason or to stay on outside.”

The album is set for release on Jan. 26. But in the days ahead of its arrival, The Smile will premiere the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video for “Friend of a Friend,” as well as other accompanying imagery for the album, during the independent movie theatre release of Wall of Eyes, on Film. The event will be held in 12 theatres internationally beginning on Jan. 18. Nearly all featured locations, with the exception of four cities, will present the visuals on 35mm film.

Wall of Eyes, on Film, featuring never-before-seen footage from recording sessions at Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, will feature complete playback of the album. The record marks The Smile’s second full-length together, and their first since 2022’s A Light for Attracting Attention. The record was previewed on tour over the last two years but will arrive with studio versions featuring collaborations with the London Contemporary Orchestra and saxophonist Robert Stillman.

Attendees will also witness a program reflecting on Yorke and Radiohead’s long-standing creative partnership with PTA, including the short film ANIMA, Radiohead’s Daydreaming on 35mm, and Present Tense & The Numbers. Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. GMT on Thursday, Jan. 11th.

Wall of Eyes, on Film Screening Events:

Jan. 18 – The Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK

Jan. 18 – The Village East, Manhattan, New York, US

Jan. 19 – Brain Dead Studios, Los Angeles, US

Jan. 20 – SangSang Madang Cinema, Seoul, SK (x2 showings)

Jan. 20 – Cinema Godard – Fondazione Prada, Milan, IT

Jan. 20 – Cine Tonalá, CDMX, MX

Jan. 22 – 190 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku, Tokyo, JP

Jan. 22 – MK2 Quai de Loire, Paris, FR

Jan. 23 – Golden Age Cinema, Sydney, AUS (x2 showings)

Jan. 23 – Eye Filmuseum, Amsterdam, NL

Jan. 23 – Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow, UK

Jan. 25 – 190 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku, Tokyo, JP

Jan. 25 – Kino Intimes, Berlin, DE

