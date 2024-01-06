Smashing Pumpkins Are Seeking A New Guitarist And Fans Can Apply

The Smashing Pumpkins is opening up a dream job listing to the fans.

The band took to social media on Friday in search of a new guitarist after Jeff Schroeder announced his departure from the group in October.

“The application process is open to anyone who might be interested,” noted the band, whose post directed people to send their résumé and “related materials” to the group’s management company.

The open call follows the exit from Schroeder, who joined the band back in 2007.

The guitarist, in an Instagram post at the time, reflected on joining a band he was a “huge fan” of and described the move as “one of the best decisions” he made in his life.

“Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path,” he wrote.

The job opening arrives as frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin are set to hit the road.

The Smashing Pumpkins – who released the final part of the album “Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts” in May – look to join Green Day as one of its openers on The Saviors Tour this summer.

