Smashing Pumpkins Put Out The ‘Help Wanted’ Sign For A New Guitarist

In a highly unusual move, the Smashing Pumpkins are soliciting a new guitarist with a general call-out.

The group announced Friday that they’re seeking to add a third guitarist to founding vocalist and guitarist Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain. The group has big shows scheduled starting in June.

“The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist,” the band said in a statement posted to social media. “The application process is open to anyone who might be interested.” An email was also listed (see below) for interested guitarists to submit a resume and any related materials.

The call went out after guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who joined the group in 2007, announced his exit.

“The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify,” Schroeder wrote. “Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”

Showing no hard feelings, the band saluted Schroeder for his “ceaseless dedication” over the years. “Words can not express our gratitude and appreciation for the friend he is, and being there for SP in the good times and the tough times, too.”

Smashing Pumpkins will perform several shows across Europe with Weezer before returning to the U.S. for a tour with Green Day, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas.

