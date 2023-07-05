Smallville star, The Vow subject Allison Mack released early from prison after NXIVM sex cult scandal

Allison Mack, the former Smallville actress whose involvement in recruiting women for Keith Raniere's controversial NXIVM group was chronicled in HBO's docuseries The Vow, has been released from prison one year early following her 2021 sentencing on racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges.

According to information shared by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mack, 40, was released from prison on Monday, roughly two years into her three-year sentence. When reached for comment, a member of the Bureau of Prisons' public affairs department said that the BOP doesn't "discuss a specific inmate's release method." They could not confirm a reason for Mack's early release, though they noted that "an inmate may earn good conduct time," including "up to 54 days of good conduct time for each year served."

Attorneys who represented Mack did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Prior to her June 2021 sentencing, Mack married (and later divorced) Battlestar Galactica actress and fellow NXIVM member Nicki Clyne. She was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $20,000 for her role in executing criminal acts as part of NXIVM, the cult-like organization that involved sex crimes, physical branding of female members, and lasting psychological damage to members, as outlined in The Vow.

Prosecutors accused Mack of recruiting women for NXIVM co-founder and leader Raniere, who spearheaded NXIVM subgroup DOS, a reportedly secret society of women who acted as "masters" and "slaves" in sexually subservient roles. Some of the women were allegedly branded as part of their initiation into DOS.

In October 2020, Raniere, 62, was sentenced to 120 years in prison in Brooklyn federal court, in addition to being ordered to pay a $1.75 million fee. He was previously convicted in June 2019 of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy.

Ahead of her 2021 sentencing, Mack released a statement on the ordeal. "I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had," she wrote. "I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

