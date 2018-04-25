‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Reached Out to Emma Watson About Alleged Sex Cult

Allison Mack, an actress best known for playing Chloe Sullivan on the WB series “Smallville,” was arrested earlier this month for her alleged role in a sex cult called NXIVM. Mack was reportedly a “recruiter” for the cult’s founder, Keith Raniere. While the actress has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, People has dug up some evidence in the form of numerous tweets Mack sent “Harry Potter” favorite Emma Watson.

Over several months in 2016, Mack attempted to contact Watson using Twitter. The “Smallville” actress told Watson on January 24, 2016 that she was “involved in an amazing women’s movement” and thought Watson might be interested in learning more about it. Mack followed up on February 19, 2016 by saying she was a participant in a “unique human development and women’s movement.”

“As a fellow actress I can relate so well to your vision and what you want to see in the world,” Mack tweeted to Watson. “I think we could work together. Let me know if you’re willing to chat.”

Watson never responded to Mack’s tweets. IndieWire has reached out to Watson’s representatives for comment.

.@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) January 24, 2016





.@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so… — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016





.@EmWatson well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you’re willing to chat — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016





According to The United States Attorney’s Office, Mack “recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere.” U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue added that “the victims were exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit.” Raniere is charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy.

Prior to Mack’s arrest, her “Smallville” co-star Kristin Kreuk was accused of recruiting sex slaves for NXIVM and said the accusations were “blatantly false.” The charges against Mack could result in imprisonment for the rest of her life if found guilty. The court proceedings begin in May.

